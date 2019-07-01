AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —

Back to the Table with Chef Bud: Steakhouse Kabobs

Ingredients:

3 Tblspn vegetable oil, for the grill

½ lb fingerling or baby potatoes

1 ½ lb 1855 beef tenderloin, cut into 2 in pieces

2 Tblspn olive oil, Amarillo Grape and Olive

2 tspn kosher salt, McCormick Coarse Black Pepper

2 C asparagus, cut into 1-2 inch pieces

¼ C ketchup

2 Tblspn Dijon mustard

1 Tblspn Worcestershire sauce

2 tspn Sweet Baby Rays

Pinch McCormick red pepper flakes

Preparation:

Preheat grill to medium high heat. Brush grates with olive oil

In a saute pan of boiling water place the potatoes and blanch for 3 minutes. Remove and put in an ice bath. Repeat procedure with asparagus.

Toss the tenderloin pieces in olive oil and season with kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Thread the beef, potatoes and asparagus onto eight 10 inch skewers.

In a bowl whisk together ketchup, mustard, balsamic, 2 Tblspn water, the Worcestershire sauce, Sweet Baby Rays, and the red pepper flakes. Set aside

Grill kabobs, turning occasionally until marked about 8 minutes for medium. Serve the kabobs with your sauce. This dish is perfect for your 4th July entertaining.

For cooking classes with Chef Bud check out Amarillo College’s website or Amarillo Grape and Olive’s website.