Back to the Table with Chef Bud: Spooky Stuffed Peppers
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Chef Bud brings us back to the table to make Spooky Stuffed Peppers.
Ingredients:
6 ea colored bell peppers, top cut off and cleaned
2 Tblspn garlic roasted chile olive oil, Amarillo Grape and Olive
1 lb ground chuck
1 Tblspn McCormick Chili powder
1 tspn McCormick Cayenne Pepper
1 tspn Kosher salt
1 tspn McCormick Smoked Paprika
1 tspn chopped garlic
½ ea medium onion, chopped
1 Tblspn tomato paste
1 ea can diced tomatoes 14.5 oz
½ C rice, cooked
1 C shredded Colby Jack Cheese
1 Tblspn fresh parsley, chopped