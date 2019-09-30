AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Back to the Table with Chef Bud: Roasted Pork Loin Sandwich

Ingredients:

1 ea 8 lb pork loin

1 Tblspn Garlic Roasted Chile olive oil Amarillo Grape & Olive

1 Tblspn brown sugar

1 Tblspn McCormick Pepper Supreme

1 Tblspn McCormick Smoked Paprika

1 ea large sweet onion sliced thin

1 tspn kosher salt/coarse black pepper

¾ C apple cider vinegar

1 Tblspn sugar

1 ½ tspn kosher salt

½ Tblspn garlic, minced

4 oz Fresno or Baby Sweet peppers, sliced

4 ea pretzel hoagies or hoagie buns

¼ C deli or whole grain mustard

1 Tblspn garlic minced, sauteed

½ C mayo

2 Tblspns Meyers Lemon olive oil Amarillo Grape and Olive

1 Tblspn Kosher salt/coarse black pepper

Preparation:

Preheat oven to roast 350 degrees

Brush the pork loin with Garlic Roasted Chile and season with brown sugar, smoked paprika and pepper supreme, kosher salt and coarse

black pepper. Place in a roasting pan with 2 C of water and place the sliced onions in with them. Roast for 1 ½ hour to an internal temperature of 160 degrees. Let cool and slice thinly.

While the pork loin is roasting. Slice peppers into ½ inch slices. Whisk together the apple cider vinegar, sugar, garlic, kosher salt and coarse black pepper with ¼ C water. Whisk until sugar is dissolved. Pour the mixture over the peppers in a bowl or jar. Let sit for 30 minutes to 2 hours.

In a saute pan add 1 Tblspn of olive oil and the garlic. Roast until fragrant. Place in a bowl add 1 Tblspn of kosher salt and mix until it’s a paste. Whisk in mayo and the Meyers lemon-infused olive oil from Amarillo Grape and Olive. This can be made up the day before and placed in the refrigerator.

Toast the bun, and spread the Garlic Aoili on the bottom and Deli mustard on the top. Shingle sliced roasted pork loin on the bottom half and top with onions that roasted with the pork. Then top with the pickled peppers. Add some fresh arugula for a fresh bite and you have a sandwich fit for any game or weekend entertaining.

