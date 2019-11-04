Back to the Table with Chef Bud: Queso Fundido for the Holidays

Amarillo, Texas (KAMR) — Chef Bud is bringing us back to the table with some Queso Fundido for the holidays.

Ingredients:

½ lb Gran Sabor Chorizo or breakfast sausage

1 ea medium sweet onion, diced fine

1 ea green bell pepper, seeded and diced fine

1 ea jalapeno, seeded and diced fine

½ lb smoked gouda, shredded

½ lb Colby jack, shredded

½ tspn McCormick dark chili powder

3 ea roma tomatoes, diced

¼ C cilantro, chopped

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees

In a large saute pan, cook and crumble chorizo or sausage until brown. Remove and drain on a paper towel. Pour off excess fat. Add onions, bell peppers, and jalapeno pepper to the skillet. Cook over medium high heat until the veggies are soft and golden brown about 7-8 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.

To build the skillet, place 1/3 of the cheese in a medium sized oven proof skillet. Add half the chorizo or sausage. Add another third of the cheese mixture, then as much of the veggies mixture as you’d like. Add almost all of the remaining cheese, the rest of the chorizo, then whatever cheese you have left. Sprinkle the top with the McCormick Chili powder.

Place into the oven for 4-5 minutes. You want it to bake till the cheese is totally melted, hot, and slightly bubbling but not hard and firm. We want it extra gooey!

Remove from the oven and top with the diced tomatoes, sprinkle on the cilantro and serve immediately with tortilla chips.

It is the Holiday Season and what a great starter to the season or any dinner party or get together Back to the Table! Delicious cheesy goodness with the colors of the season, and a dish to keep you good and warm this Holiday Season! Enjoy!