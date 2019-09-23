AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Back to the Table with Chef Bud: Nashville Hot Chicken

Ingredients:

3 lb boneless chicken breast

2 C buttermilk

3 ea eggs

1 Tblspn hot sauce

2 C flour

2 tspn McCormick Smoked Paprika

1 tspn McCormick Cayenne pepper

4 C vegetable oil

Spicy Oil:

4 Tblspn McCormick cayenne pepper

2 Tblspn brown sugar

1 Tblspn smoked paprika

1 tspn garlic powder

1 tspn chili powder

1 tspn kosher salt

Preparation:

In a large bowl, season the chicken breast with kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Let set for three hours up to overnight covered.

Whisk together the egg and buttermilk with the hot sauce. In another bowl whisk flour, smoked paprika and cayenne pepper. Pat chicken dry and dredge in flour mixture, then milk mixture then back to the flour mixture. Set aside

In a large pot heat oil to 350 degrees. Working in batches, fry chicken until golden brown 4-6 minutes. Scoop our ½ C hot oil and let remaining oil cool.

Make a spicy oil by whisking cayenne, brown sugar, smoked paprika, garlic powder, chili powder and salt. Pour reserved hot frying oil and whisk to combine. Brush over chicken before serving!

Serve on a Hawaiian Roll with some pickles for the perfect tailgate or entertaining dish.

For cooking classes at Amarillo College, click here. For cooking classes at Amarillo Grape and Olive, click here.