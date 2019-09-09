AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Back to the Table with Chef Bud: Mixed Sausage Grill and Charred Onion Chow Chow

Ingredients:

12 ea Kellys Mini Rope Sausages

14 ea Multi-colored mini sweet peppers

2 ea heads of radicchio, cut into 6 wedges each

1 C Garlic Roasted Chile Olive oil, Amarillo Grape and Olive

2 Tblspn kosher salt and McCormick Coarse Black Pepper

2 ea sweet onions, sliced ½ inch thick

2 ea jalapenos

½ C cider vinegar

¼ C 2 Tblspn brown sugar

¼ C deli mustard

¼ C Dijon mustard

¼ tspn McCormick turmeric

1 tspn cornstarch

Preparation:

Preheat grill to medium-high

Skewer each onion slice on a soaked skewer

Thread jalapenos on a skewer. Brush each skewer with olive oil and grill over medium-high heat until charred but slightly crisp, about 10 minutes. Remove the skewers and coarsely chop the onions. Peel and then chop the jalapenos.

In a medium saucepan, combine the cider vinegar with the brown sugar, and both mustards add the turmeric and bring to a simmer. Add the onions and jalapenos and cook over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until the liquid is slightly reduced about 12 minutes. Stir a mixture of 1 tspn cornstarch and 2 tspn water, add it to the onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened about 2 minutes. Season with kosher salt and coarse black pepper.

Skewer mini sausages on soaked skewers, brush with Garlic Roasted Chile olive oil and season with kosher salt and black pepper. Do the same with the mini peppers and the radicchio wedges, and grill all over medium-high heat. About 3 minutes a side for the vegetables and 5 minutes a side for the sausages. When grilled with nice char marks, remove and place skewers on a serving platter. Add a side of the Onion Chow Chow and watch your guest enjoy the sausages with this new flavorful side dish!

Whether tailgating or just enjoying that Sunday night game, this a dish has flavors big enough for any football crowd!

