Back to the Table with Chef Bud: Italian Chicken and Roasted Cauliflower

Ingredients:

1 lb chicken breast sliced or chicken tenders

2 ea eggs

½ C milk

1 C panko

1 Tblspn McCormick garlic powder

½ C Italian breadcrumbs

1 tspn fresh parsley, chopped

½ C grated parm cheese

1 Tblspn garlic, minced

2 Tblspn kosher salt and coarse black pepper

Canola oil for Frying

2 C marinara or spaghetti sauce prepared

2 lb cauliflower, sliced into “steaks”

3 Tblsn Tuscan Blend Olive Oil Amarillo Grape and Olive

3 Tblspn fresh parsley, chopped

1 tspn chopped garlic

1 C parm cheese, grated

1 Tblpn lemon zest

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees

Spread “steaks” on a sheet tray and brush with Tuscan Herb olive oil and sprinkle with the garlic. Roast in the oven 20 minutes, remove and turn over. Let finish for 10-15 minutes.

Remove from the oven and top with parsley, lemon zest and parmesan cheese.

Preheat oil to 350 degrees

Whisk together eggs, garlic, parsley, kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Add Chicken into the egg, make sure all side of the chicken is covered. Let marinate for 15 minute to over night.

When chicken is ready, mix bread crumbs, panko, parm cheese and garlic powder. Dip chicken into the breadcrumb mixture coat evenly and fry in batches. Cook for 3-4 minutes until golden brown. You can place the chicken on a sheet tray with the cauliflower to finish after frying to golden brown.

Serve your chicken topped with some marinara or spaghetti sauce, on your roasted cauliflower or the cauliflower as a side. It is a light flavorful roasted meal, that is full of the kind of Italian flavors that make coming back to the Table the perfect place to be on these cool fall evenings!

For cooking classes at Amarillo College, click here. For cooking classes at Amarillo Grape and Olive, click here.