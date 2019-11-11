Back to the Table with Chef Bud: Holiday Grilled Chicken Salad

Holiday Grilled Chicken Salad

Ingredients:

2 ea 6 oz boneless skinless chicken breast

2 Tblspn honey

2 Tblspn Meyers Lemon olive oil Amarillo Grape and Olive

2 Tblspn Kikkoman Soy Sauce

½ tspn McCormick Garlic Powder

Kosher salt to taste

2 ea Granny Smith Apples, cored and cut into 1/8ths

½ Tblspn McCormick Cinnamon

½ Tblspn brown sugar

2 Tblspn butter

½ C slivered almonds or pecans

2 C kale or romaine blend

2 Tblspn Craisins

¼ C Poppy Seed Dressing

Preparation:

Melt the butter in a saute pan over medium-high heat. Add the almonds and toss to toast. When almonds begin to brown, add the brown sugar and cinnamon and toss to coat. Add apple wedges and let them be coated with some of the cinnamon and brown sugar. Do NOT cook, just coat.

Mix the honey, lemon olive oil, soy sauce, and garlic powder together. Mix well. Reserve half of the marinade. Add the chicken breast to half of the marinade. Let sit for 15 minutes. Preheat grill to medium-high while the chicken is in the mixture.

Grill the chicken breast, basting with remaining marinade as the chicken cooks 3-4 minutes per side until cooked through and golden brown.

Let chicken rest for 5 minutes before slicing. While resting place mixed greens in a bowl. Arrange the cinnamon granny smith apples around the outside of the mixed greens. Slice chicken breast and arrange on the greens. Top with craisins and candied almonds. Drizzle with poppy seed dressing and enjoy!