AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —

Back to the Table with Chef Bud: Grilled Peaches and Pork

Ingredients:

4 ea 4 oz pieces of pork loin

¼ C Balsamic vinegar, divided

2 Tblspn fresh lime juice

3 tspns fresh thyme, chopped

½ tspn kosher salt

4 ea large peaches, peeled, halved and pitted

1 Tblspn brown sugar

6 C arugula

Preparation:

Combine 2 Tblspns balsamic, lime juice, thyme, kosher salt and coarse black pepper.

Reserve 1 Tblspn of the mixture. Pour remaining juice mixture in a large ziplock bag. Add the pork, seal and cover pork with the mixture in the bag.

Preheat grill to medium-high heat.

Place peach’s, cut sides up on a plate and drizzle remaining 2 Tblspns of balsamic. Place peaches cut sides down on the grill rack. Grill 4 minutes or until soft and slightly browned. Turn and cook 2 minutes until heated through. Cut each peach half into 4 slices.

Slice pieces of pork into strips. Drizzle arugula with reserved juice mixture tossing to coat. Top arugula with pork strip and peach slices, sprinkle with brown sugar and Serve.

