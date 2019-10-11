AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT ) — Back to the Table with Chef Bud: Garlic Chicken and Gouda Mashed Potatoes

Garlic Chicken Ingredients:

4- 6 oz boneless skinless chicken breast

2 Tblspn olive oil

2 Tblspn minced garlic

2 Tblspn brown sugar

1 ea lemon, ½ juiced, ½ cut into wedges

1/4 tspn McCormick red pepper flakes

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees

In a saute pan over medium-high heat add the garlic and toast till fragrant 1- 2 minutes. Stirring frequently to not burn.

Remove from heat and stir in the brown sugar, lemon juice, and red pepper flakes.

Season the chicken breast with kosher salt. Place in a baking pan, drizzle with the garlic mixture. Place in the heated oven and bake until chicken is cooked through, about 20 minutes. Serve with lemon wedges and the drippings from the pan.

A great dish for chicken lovers during the fall months! Nothing like roasted chicken with garlic and it is great the next day as a salad or sandwich.

For cooking classes at Amarillo College, click here. For cooking classes at Amarillo Grape and Olive, click here.