Back to the Table with Chef Bud: Chicken Wings & Waffles

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Back to the Table with Chef Bud: Chicken Wings and Waffles

Ingredients:

2 lb chicken wings

1 C buttermilk (season with kosher salt and coarse black pepper)

2 Tblspns Hot Sauce

1 C flour

½ C Sweet Cream Waffle mix

¼ C cornmeal

1 tspn McCormick Smoked Paprika

½ tspn McCormick Cayenne Pepper

1 C buttermilk

Canola oil for frying

Add to prepared waffle batter:

1 C shredded cheddar cheese

1 C green onion, greens and bulbs

Preparation:

Add to 1 C of seasoned buttermilk the hot sauce. Stir combine. Place chicken wings in a ziplock bag and pour mixture over the top. Make sure wings are covered. Let marinate in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours to overnight.

Set up a breading station. Preheat canola oil

Mix together the flour, waffle mix and cornmeal. Season with Smoked Paprika, cayenne pepper and kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Place the buttermilk in another bowl. Dip chicken wings in the buttermilk, then the flour mixture, back in the buttermilk and flour mixture. Tap off excess flour and gently place in the hot oil. Don’t crowd the pan. Fry for 4-5 minutes until wings are crispy and golden brown. Place on a tray or plate with a paper towel and keep warm.

Mix Sweet Cream waffle mix as directed. Add the cheddar cheese, and diced green onions and fold into the mix. Lightly spray the waffle iron with pan release. Cook waffles off in batches

Place waffle on a plate and top with 3-4 wings. Top with your favorite syrup and enjoy a wonderful combination of savory and sweet. Great for tailgating before the big game or that Sunday brunch.

For cooking classes at Amarillo College, click here. For cooking classes at Amarillo Grape and Olive, click here.



