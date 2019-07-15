AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —

Back to the Table with Chef Bud: Cajun Shrimp Salad

Ingredients:

½ lb 16/20 peeled and deveined shrimp

2 Tblspn butter

2 Tblspn McCormick Bayou Cajun Seasoning

1 C cherry tomatoes

2 C fresh arugula

½ C Smucker Strawberry Jam

2 oz Jalapeno Goat Cheese or plain goat cheese

2 tspn kosher salt, McCormick Coarse Black Pepper

Preparation:

In a saute pan melt the butter and add the Cajun seasoning. When heated add shrimp and toss to coat. Season with kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Let cook for 3-4 minutes until cooked through. Remove from the pan and place in the refrigerator to chill.

In the same pan, add the tomato for 1-2 minutes until the tomatoes begin to wrinkle and close to bursting. Remove from the pan and place in the refrigerator to cool with shrimp.

In the same pan add ½ Tblspn butter and the strawberry jam. Bring to a boil, if thick add 2 Tblspn of water. Stir till smooth and set aside.

Place arugula on the plate and top with chilled shrimp and tomatoes. Drizzle strawberry pan sauce over the shrimp and top the salad with goat cheese.

