AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Back to the Table with Chef Bud: Brazilian Flank Steak with Chimichurri Sauce

Ingredients:

12 oz flank steak

½ C kosher salt

1 C Roasted Garlic Chile olive oil, Amarillo Grape and Olive

¼ C lemon juice

½ C parsley

¼ C cilantro

¼ C mint

2 tspn chopped garlic

1 tspn McCormick oregano

1 tspn McCormick red pepper flakes

Kosher salt and coarse black pepper

Preparation:

Preheat grill to medium-high

Season flank steak with kosher salt, cover evenly but let sit loosely on the flank steak

In your food processer combine lemon juice, parsley, cilantro, mint, chopped garlic, oregano, red pepper flakes. Add olive oil slowly and emulsify the chimichurri stopping to scrape the sides as you mix it. Season to taste with kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Set aside.

Place flank steak on the grill and cook for 4-5 minutes a side for medium-rare, turning only once. When ready, pull off the grill and knock flank steak to knock excess kosher salt off the meat. Let rest, and then slice against the grain.

Serve sliced flank steak topped with chimichurri sauce with roasted potatoes.

For cooking classes at Amarillo College, click here. For cooking classes at Amarillo Grape and Olive, click here.