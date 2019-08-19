Back to the Table with Chef Bud: Blackened 1855 New York Strip Salad

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Back to the Table with Chef Bud: Blackened New York Strip Salad

Ingredients:

1 1855 12 oz New York Strip Steak

1 Tblspn McCormick smoked paprika

2 tspns McCormick coarse ground black pepper

2 Tblspn Tuscon Blend Olive Oil Amarillo Grape and Olive

¼ C olive oil

2 Tblspn balsamic vinegar

1 tspn Dijon mustard

4 C mixed baby greens

½ ea red bell pepper, thinly sliced

¼ C red onion, thinly sliced

4 radishes, thinly sliced

1 Tblspn butter, melted

3 Tblspn goat cheese

4 grape tomatoes, sliced in half

Preparation:

Mix the smoked paprika, kosher salt, coarse black pepper together.

Whisk oil, balsamic and Dijon mustard in a large bowl to blend. Season with kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Add greens, bell pepper, onion, radish and toss to coat. Divide salad between two plates.

Spread spice mixture on a plate. Coat both sides of the steak with the spice mixture. Combine the Tuscan blend olive oil and melted butter. Dip both sides of steak into the mixture. Heat a large heavy skillet over high heat until hot. Cast Iron works well! Add steak and cook to desired doneness, about 2 minutes per side for medium-rare. Let rest for 2-3 minutes

Thinly slice New York crosswise. Arranged slices atop the divided salad. Sprinkle with goat cheese, garnish with tomato slices and serve!

