AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Back to the Table with Chef Bud: Beef & Pepper Kabobs

Ingredients:

½ cup Garlic Roasted Chile Olive Oil Amarillo Grape and Olive

½ cup Kikkoman low sodium soy sauce

1 Tblspn garlic, minced

2 tspn kosher salt

1 tspn McCormick Pepper Supreme

2 lbs 1855 sirloin steak, cut in 1-inch cubes

1 red bell pepper, seeded and cut in 1-inch pieces

1 orange bell pepper, seeded and cut in 1-inch pieces

1 green bell pepper, seeded and cut in 1-inch pieces

1 red onion, cut in 1-inch pieces

8 wooden skewers, soak in water for 30 min before using

Preparation:

Preheat grill to medium-high

In a medium bowl, whisk together olive oil, soy sauce, garlic, kosher salt and McCormick Supreme. Add the cubed sirloin steak to marinade and toss to coat. Cover with plastic wrap and let marinate for 30 minutes or up to 1 hour.

Once the meat has marinated, thread it onto the skewers alternating with pieces of bell pepper and red onion.

Grill kabobs over medium-high heat, turning often until all sides of the meat are well brown and vegetables are tender. (About 12 to 15 minutes)

As summer winds down, here is a great simple kabob recipe for those Labor Day cookouts as we see school begin and summer slip away.

For cooking classes at Amarillo College, click here. For cooking classes at Amarillo Grape and Olive, click here.