AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Back to the Table with Chef Bud: Beef Medallions with Roasted Cauliflower Steak

Ingredients:

6- 2-3 oz 1855 Tenderloin Medallions

1 ea large head of Cauliflower, cleaned of its leaves

3 Tblspn Garlic Roasted Chile Olive oil from Amarillo Grape and Olive

2 Tblspns Tulkhoff Hot Horse Radish sauce

1 Tblspn McCormick Smoked Paprika

1 tspn kosher salt

1 tspn McCormick Pepper Supreme

½ tspn McCormick onion powder

Procedure:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Slice the cauliflower vertically from top to stem. Cut each half into two 1 inch slices, save any floret or large pieces that remain. Place “steaks” on a sheet pan and drizzle both sides with the Garlic Roasted Chile Olive oil. Combine the kosher salt, Pepper Supreme and onion powder. Sprinkle on both sides of the oiled cauliflower. Bake for 40 minutes or until the cauliflower is roasted and tender.

In a bowl combine the Hot Horseradish sauce with the Smoked Paprika and mix thoroughly. Place in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

In a saute pan over medium-high heat or on a grill heated to medium-high, season the medallions with a 50/50 mix of kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Sear or grill for until beef caramelizes and browns nicely. About 2-3 minutes a side for medium-rare. Pull off and let rest.

While medallions are resting, plate the cauliflower steaks. Shingle a couple of medallions on the cauliflower steaks. Drizzle with smoked horsey sauce for a dish that is full of fresh roasted flavors.

For cooking classes at Amarillo College, click here. For cooking classes at Amarillo Grape and Olive, click here.