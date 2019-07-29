AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —
Back to the Table with Chef Bud: Bahn Mi Sandwich
Ingredients:
- 2 lb pulled pork, braised and shredded
- 3 ea jalapenos, thinly sliced
- 1 C carrots, shredded or cut into matchsticks
- 2 C shredded cabbage
- ¼ C fresh cilantro, chopped
- ¼ C cucumbers, sliced
- ¼ C mayo
- 1 Tblspn Kikkoman sriracha
- ½ C water
- ¼ C sugar
- ¼ C rice wine vinegar
- 1 Tblspn kosher salt
- 4 ea baguettes, cut in half lengthwise
Preparation:
Warm pulled pork, or use fresh from braising. Pull pork and top with a bit of the juice from braising.
Mix well in a large glass jar or container with a lid, combine ½ C water, ¼ C sugar, ¼ C rice wine vinegar and 1 Tblspn kosher salt.
Shake well to combine and add carrots and cabbage. In a small bowl combine the mayo and sriracha, mix well. Place both in the cooler.
Spread a thin layer of sriracha mayo on both sides of the baguette. Top with shredded pork, cilantro, sliced jalapenos, cucumbers, and pickled slaw.
A great light, flavorful sandwich to enjoy during the hot summer days!
For cooking classes at Amarillo College, click here. For cooking classes at Amarillo Grape and Olive, click here.