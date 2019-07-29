AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —

Back to the Table with Chef Bud: Bahn Mi Sandwich

Ingredients:

2 lb pulled pork, braised and shredded

3 ea jalapenos, thinly sliced

1 C carrots, shredded or cut into matchsticks

2 C shredded cabbage

¼ C fresh cilantro, chopped

¼ C cucumbers, sliced

¼ C mayo

1 Tblspn Kikkoman sriracha

½ C water

¼ C sugar

¼ C rice wine vinegar

1 Tblspn kosher salt

4 ea baguettes, cut in half lengthwise

Preparation:

Warm pulled pork, or use fresh from braising. Pull pork and top with a bit of the juice from braising.

Mix well in a large glass jar or container with a lid, combine ½ C water, ¼ C sugar, ¼ C rice wine vinegar and 1 Tblspn kosher salt.

Shake well to combine and add carrots and cabbage. In a small bowl combine the mayo and sriracha, mix well. Place both in the cooler.

Spread a thin layer of sriracha mayo on both sides of the baguette. Top with shredded pork, cilantro, sliced jalapenos, cucumbers, and pickled slaw.

A great light, flavorful sandwich to enjoy during the hot summer days!

