Back to the Table with Chef Bud: Bahn Mi Sandwich

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —

Ingredients:

  • 2 lb pulled pork, braised and shredded
  • 3 ea jalapenos, thinly sliced
  • 1 C carrots, shredded or cut into matchsticks
  • 2 C shredded cabbage
  • ¼ C fresh cilantro, chopped
  • ¼ C cucumbers, sliced
  • ¼ C mayo
  • 1 Tblspn Kikkoman sriracha
  • ½ C water
  • ¼ C sugar
  • ¼ C rice wine vinegar
  • 1 Tblspn kosher salt
  • 4 ea baguettes, cut in half lengthwise

Preparation:

Warm pulled pork, or use fresh from braising. Pull pork and top with a bit of the juice from braising.

Mix well in a large glass jar or container with a lid, combine ½ C water, ¼ C sugar, ¼ C rice wine vinegar and 1 Tblspn kosher salt.

Shake well to combine and add carrots and cabbage. In a small bowl combine the mayo and sriracha, mix well. Place both in the cooler.

Spread a thin layer of sriracha mayo on both sides of the baguette. Top with shredded pork, cilantro, sliced jalapenos, cucumbers, and pickled slaw.

A great light, flavorful sandwich to enjoy during the hot summer days!

For cooking classes at Amarillo College, click here. For cooking classes at Amarillo Grape and Olive, click here.

