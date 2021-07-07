Back to the Table: Chef Bud Makes Chicken and Summer Veggies

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – We get a great and rare Wednesday appearance from Chef Bud Andersen.
This week he’s whipping up some chicken and summer vegetables.
Check out the recipe and directions below.
Chef Buds Table
Chicken and Summer Veggies
Ingredients:
4 ea 6 oz thin cut boneless skinless chicken breast
2 Tblspn Garlic Roasted Chile olive oil, Amarillo Grape and Olive
8 oz Portabellini Mushrooms sliced
1 ea small zucchini sliced
½ ea Red bell pepper, cleaned and cut into strips
2 Tblspn butter
1 Tblspn Tulkhoff chopped garlic
1 tspn flour
½ C chicken broth
1 C heavy cream
½ C grated parmesan cheese
½ tspn McCormick garlic powder
Kosher salt and coarse black pepper
In a large skillet over medium high heat add the olive oil and cook the chicken breast over medium high
heat for 3-5 minutes aside. Until browned. Remove chicken and set aside on a plate
Add the slice mushrooms, zucchini and red bell peppers to the skillet and cook until tender. Remove and
set with chicken.
Add the butter to the skillet and melt. Add garlic and fragrant. Whisk flour with the butter and garlic unti
it thickens. Whisk in chicken broth, heavy cream, parmesan cheese, garlic powder, kosher salt and
coarse black pepper. Add the chicken and mushrooms back to the sauce and let simmer. Serve of pasta
or rice and top with fresh chopped parsley.
No matter the season this is a fantastic flavorful dish for your TABLE! Serve it with some fresh bread and
a side of fresh cut berries or melon. Even in the summer time this dish will have folks Enjoying the
wonderful creamy mushroom sauce with the chicken. Great for week nights or weekend entertaining.
Great use for the zucchini that grows so well in everyone’s garden! Enjoy!