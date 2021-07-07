Back to the Table: Chef Bud Makes Chicken and Summer Veggies

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – We get a great and rare Wednesday appearance from Chef Bud Andersen.

This week he’s whipping up some chicken and summer vegetables.

Check out the recipe and directions below.

Chef Buds Table

Chicken and Summer Veggies

Ingredients:

4 ea 6 oz thin cut boneless skinless chicken breast

2 Tblspn Garlic Roasted Chile olive oil, Amarillo Grape and Olive

8 oz Portabellini Mushrooms sliced

1 ea small zucchini sliced

½ ea Red bell pepper, cleaned and cut into strips

2 Tblspn butter

1 Tblspn Tulkhoff chopped garlic

1 tspn flour

½ C chicken broth

1 C heavy cream

½ C grated parmesan cheese

½ tspn McCormick garlic powder

Kosher salt and coarse black pepper

In a large skillet over medium high heat add the olive oil and cook the chicken breast over medium high

heat for 3-5 minutes aside. Until browned. Remove chicken and set aside on a plate

Add the slice mushrooms, zucchini and red bell peppers to the skillet and cook until tender. Remove and

set with chicken.

Add the butter to the skillet and melt. Add garlic and fragrant. Whisk flour with the butter and garlic unti

it thickens. Whisk in chicken broth, heavy cream, parmesan cheese, garlic powder, kosher salt and

coarse black pepper. Add the chicken and mushrooms back to the sauce and let simmer. Serve of pasta

or rice and top with fresh chopped parsley.

No matter the season this is a fantastic flavorful dish for your TABLE! Serve it with some fresh bread and

a side of fresh cut berries or melon. Even in the summer time this dish will have folks Enjoying the

wonderful creamy mushroom sauce with the chicken. Great for week nights or weekend entertaining.

Great use for the zucchini that grows so well in everyone’s garden! Enjoy!