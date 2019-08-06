Back to School Style Trends

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Every student wants to look stylish as they hit the hallways this fall.
Purpose + Passion Boutique has trendy items for the season that also serve a purpose.
Featured Items:
- Calendars & Planners – $9.99 – $38.99
- Journals – $13.99 – $17.99
- ID Lanyards & Necklaces -$14.99 – $38.00
- “DO MORE” Necklaces – $30.99
- Clear Bags for Stadium Games – $34 – $49
- Courage the Hawk Book $17.99
- Barkley the Bear Book $17.99
- ABLE Backpacks & Totes & Shoes for Fall – $118 – $218
All month long, Purpose + Passion Boutique is collecting new or tenderly used clothes for ages 2T, Elementary, Tween & Teenage. Drop off the donations at the store Monday through Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Tax-free weekend is Friday, August 9 and Saturday, August 10.
Purpose + Passion Boutique
2612 Wolflin Village
806.418.8920 store
www.purposeandpassionboutique.com