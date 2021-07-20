Back to School Breakfast Ideas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – School is about to start once again, so whether you need a breakfast recipe for the weekday or weekend, here are some easy things to cook.

Crescent Cheese Danishes

-8oz Cream Cheese

-2 rolls of Crescent Rolls

-1/2c Sugar

-1/4c Brown Sugar

-2tbsp Melted Butter

-1tbsp Lemon Juice

-1tsp Vanilla Extract



Glaze

-2/3c Powdered Sugar

-4tbsp Milk

-1tsp Vanilla Extract

DIRECTIONS:

Step 1:

I set the temperature of my oven to 350℉.

Step 2:

I used a blender to mix the cream cheese, lemon juice, pure vanilla extract, and the white sugar in a medium bowl until well mixed.

Step 3:

I opened the tubes of the crescent rolls. To slice through them, I used a sharp knife and slice them. I get the slices thick.

Step 4:

On a parchment-lined baking sheet, I layered each slice.

To make a little wall around the outside, I used my fingers or a little measuring cup.

Step 5:

I took the melted butter and add 1/4 cup of light brown sugar to the mixture with a whisk.

I brush the blend over each Danish mixture.

Even percentages of the filling in each of the Danish dollops.

Step 6:

I cooked for 15 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, when the color is changed to a golden brown, I removed it from the oven.

Step 7:

I let it cool, then I added a touch of glaze.

Step 8:

To make the glaze:

I combined all three ingredients in a small bowl and stir until soft, then I drizzled over every warm Danish

Breakfast Sandwiches

-14 Eggs

-2tbsp Milk

-Seasoned Salt

-Salt & Pepper

-12 Small Croissant Rolls

-6oz Cheddar Cheese

-9oz Deli Ham

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 400 degrees.

2. Into a large bowl crack 14 eggs. Add 2 Tb milk, 1/4 tsp seasoned salt and some salt and pepper.

3. Whisk it vigorously with a fork. You want it to be kind of frothy.

4. Spray a 9×13 pan with cooking spray and pour the eggs into it.

5. Bake for 15 minutes, or until the eggs puff up and are cooked through

6. Allow them to cool for about 5 minutes, then cut them into 12 rectangles the same size as your croissants.

7. Grab some pre-made croissant rolls. I opted for the mini version.

8. Add a slice of egg to each one.

Top it with some ham and cheese.



