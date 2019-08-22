Back to School Bedtime Tips for Kids

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sleep is a critical part of your child’s health and just as important as good nutrition and regular physical activity. With back to school season here, getting back to a normal sleep time routine can be a challenge for both you and your children.

As a pediatrician and mom, Dr. Tanya Altmann knows that when little ones aren’t getting enough sleep, it can affect the whole family – a cause of stress and anxiety for today’s parents.

She has tips, tricks and must-haves to help kids get better sleep; from making sure they get daily exercise and put away screens before bedtime, to having a routine they can follow, even how incorporating melatonin can help when children do face occasional sleeplessness.

