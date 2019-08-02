Back to Campus Tech Must-Haves

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The first day of school is around the corner, and tech is on many shopping lists, especially for college kids!
Best Buy’s tech must-haves:
- My Passport Go
- Hard Drive to bring projects to and from home, and of course store your pictures too! Back up important data with this 500GB Western Digital portable solid-state drive. The 300MB/sec. transfer speed lets you save large files quickly, and the rubber edges absorb shock to protect the device in drops. This compact Western Digital portable solid-state drive fits comfortably in your pocket.
- Dell Inspiron 14″ Chromebook
- The 14-inch Ultra HD touch screen supports EMR pens, and the Intel Core i3 processor powers system tasks smoothly with the 4GB of RAM. The 128GB of storage lets you store documents and media files on this Dell Inspiron Chromebook laptop.
- HP Tango X Wireless Instant Ink Ready Printer
- Built to match the way you live and designed for use with the HP Smart app, Tango X helps you stay a step ahead by connecting and printing from any device, anywhere.
- Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker
- Brew a fresh cup of joe in minutes with this Keurig K-Mini Plus single-serve coffee maker. It measures less than 5 inches wide to save space in your dorm.
- NETGEAR Nighthawk Wi-Fi Router
- Built with the latest generation Wi-Fi 6 technology, provides greater network capacity with the consistent and powerful signal strength to all your connected devices. The Nighthawk AX4 Wi-Fi router delivers a new level of Gigabit Wi-Fi connectivity so you can connect, stream and download faster to newer mobile devices.
- Roku Streaming Media Player
- Watch old and new favorites with this Roku Premiere streaming player. Designed for Ultra HD and 4K TVs, it provides access to high-quality content across most popular streaming channels, and the unbiased search helps you find content quickly. This Roku Premiere streaming player supports 802.b/g/n Wi-Fi for stable high-bandwidth streaming.
Best Buy
101 Westgate Pkwy
(806) 356-0284
BestBuy.com