AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Great food, great service, great times. That’s the motto for Back 40 Grill in Canyon and their location in Lubbock.

To check out their menu click here. The restaurant has karaoke on Thursday nights, live music on Friday and some Saturday nights. They also have indoor and outdoor seating.

For more information check out any of the following:

Website

Instagram

Facebook