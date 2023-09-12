AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Did you know that the ears and hearing develop significantly during the first few years of life, it’s important that we protect a baby’s hearing especially when they’re young.

How loud is too loud? In general, experts say noises softer than 80 dB will not damage hearing unless they’re exposed to that level for several hours. Noise-induced hearing loss is permanent, and almost always preventable.

Possible hearing hazards for kids include the following:

· Toys

· TV Volume

· Sporting events

· Concerts

· Festivals

· Fireworks Displays

· Power Tools

· Firearms

· Motorbikes

· Arcades

· Movie Theaters

· Household Appliances (Vacuum, Hair Dryer, Blender)

· White Noise Sleep Machines

Kids toys can also be noisy enough to impact a child’s hearing. Experts say some toys produce sounds that exceed 120 dB. They suggest listening to the toys before purchasing them to see if the sounds are too loud. If so, take out the batteries. Because kids hold toys closer to their faces, even sounds at 80-90 dB range can be damaging.

If you have a white noise machine to help kids sleep, experts say to turn it on to the lowest volume setting and put it the furthest away from the child as possible.

When it comes to protecting newborns, parents can make sure they have proper ear protection when in a noisy setting. There are a variety of sizes and textures for ear protection, just make sure you’re not using earplugs on infants, toddlers, or very young children.

Some other things to remember:

· Turn down the volume

· Walk away from loud noise

· Get hearing tests

· Learn about audiology screenings at schools

· Learn about the connection between hearing and first-grade reading

The first skill in reading is learning to apply a sound to a particular letter. This skill is called sound-letter association. A child needs consistent auditory input for 5-6 years before the brain is ready to make the connection between letters of the alphabet and the sound associated with them. When children do not have that consistent input for 5-6 years, they are less ready to read and learn with their peers.

InfantRisk Center

At Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

1 (806) 352-2519

www.Infantrisk.com