B.O.O.M. Adventures Hosting Two Events to Benefit Veterans & First Responders

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — B.O.O.M. Adventures is hosting two events in the coming weeks to benefit veterans and first responders.

Brothers-Sisters of Our Military Adventures is a non-profit that reaches out to service members and first responders and brings them together for a wide variety of events.

Their goal is to help them with the struggles of every day life by providing them and their families with events like hunting and fishing trips, in return these service members form bonds with others who understand the military service life.

The first event coming up is the 2nd Annual Sporting Clays Shootout, it’s taking place on September 5th at the Cactus Gun Club.

For details on the event and how to sign up click here.

The other event coming up is Patriot Day, a way to remember those who were lost in the 9/11 tragedy and a way to honor local heroes. That event is happening on September 11th.

For more information on Patriot Day, click here.