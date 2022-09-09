AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — PATRIOT DAY CELEBRATION at The Shop in Amarillo
September 10th from 4:00pm to 11:00pm
Artist Info:
- Casey Berry
- Seth Ward And The Silence
- Mila Rae
- Emily George
- Michala Adams
Ticket Info:Bring Your Own Lawn Chair
- $20 – General Admission – Includes meal and shows
- FREE – Children Under 15 are Free and Must Be Accompanied by an Adult
*Cook Team – $250 Includes 8 GA passes
*Vendor Space – $150 Includes 4 GA passes *VIP Table for 8 guests – $1000 Includes meal, Shows & Open Bar
*Contact Tharen at 806-223-5376 to complete registration after purchase of the packages above only for VIP, Cook Team, and Vendor information.
Event Info:
- BBQ
- Bounce Houses
- Rock Wall Climbing
- Face Painting
- Purple Flamingo Popsicles
- Hero Vehicles
- A Spectacular Performance In The Sky By Some Incredible Pilots
- Fireworks At Sundown!!!