AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — PATRIOT DAY CELEBRATION at The Shop in Amarillo

September 10th from 4:00pm to 11:00pm

Artist Info:

  • Casey Berry
  • Seth Ward And The Silence
  • Mila Rae
  • Emily George
  • Michala Adams

Ticket Info:Bring Your Own Lawn Chair

  • $20 – General Admission – Includes meal and shows
  • FREE – Children Under 15 are Free and Must Be Accompanied by an Adult


*Cook Team – $250 Includes 8 GA passes
*Vendor Space – $150 Includes 4 GA passes *VIP Table for 8 guests – $1000 Includes meal, Shows & Open Bar 
*Contact Tharen at 806-223-5376 to complete registration after purchase of the packages above only for VIP, Cook Team, and Vendor information.

Event Info:

  • BBQ
  • Bounce Houses
  • Rock Wall Climbing
  • Face Painting
  • Purple Flamingo Popsicles
  • Hero Vehicles
  • A Spectacular Performance In The Sky By Some Incredible Pilots
  • Fireworks At Sundown!!!

All events are Rain or Shine – No Refunds unless Refund Protection is purchased at checkout. Please see our Refund Policy for more details. Please de-select at checkout if not desired.