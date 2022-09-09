AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — PATRIOT DAY CELEBRATION at The Shop in Amarillo

September 10th from 4:00pm to 11:00pm

Artist Info:

Casey Berry

Seth Ward And The Silence

Mila Rae

Emily George

Michala Adams

Ticket Info:Bring Your Own Lawn Chair

$20 – General Admission – Includes meal and shows

FREE – Children Under 15 are Free and Must Be Accompanied by an Adult



*Cook Team – $250 Includes 8 GA passes

*Vendor Space – $150 Includes 4 GA passes *VIP Table for 8 guests – $1000 Includes meal, Shows & Open Bar

*Contact Tharen at 806-223-5376 to complete registration after purchase of the packages above only for VIP, Cook Team, and Vendor information.

Event Info:

BBQ

Bounce Houses

Rock Wall Climbing

Face Painting

Purple Flamingo Popsicles

Hero Vehicles

A Spectacular Performance In The Sky By Some Incredible Pilots

Fireworks At Sundown!!!

All events are Rain or Shine – No Refunds unless Refund Protection is purchased at checkout. Please see our Refund Policy for more details. Please de-select at checkout if not desired.