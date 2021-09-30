Author Terry Overton Speaks on New Book

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –“Both Sides of the Border” is Terry Overton’s newest book release.

It’s inspired by true events detailing the different life experiences of the border told by two different people.

Inspired by True Current Events.

Dolores, Ernesto, and Emilio Sanchez are on a quest to America to find work and to save their family, who has been devastated by their father’s accident and the drought in their home country of Honduras. But making their way to America would be too expensive for a family stricken by poverty. With only their faith in God to see them through, the teenaged siblings set off for their new home, despite the threat from the cartel, corrupt police officers, starvation, and death.

Meanwhile, Eva Jordan is determined to start a new life on the American side of the Mexican border, hoping to shake off the scars from a horrible marriage. Despite her mother’s concern for her daughter living so close to the border, Eva decides to take a vacation to the other side to sharpen up her Spanish and relax before her new job begins. She is struck by the beautiful towns of Mexico, but slowly, her eyes are opened to the dangers that are knocking at her front door.

When a hurricane washes away the border walls, will the two sides collide in hatred or unite in perfect harmony?