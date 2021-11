AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Fresh off her hit “Goodbye, Lark Lovejoy”, author Kris Clink is back with another novel.

“Sissie Klein Is Completely Normal” centers on “Sissie Klein barely remembers the night that tore her from the carefree life she knew. Not long after the shocked teen is pushed into marriage, she’s rushed to the hospital where a catastrophic delivery seals her destiny.”

