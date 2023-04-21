AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — King Hill wears many hats, he is the primary contact for River Road ISD along with the media contact for the Lone Star Ballet, and he’s also an author and celebrating the release of his second book.

“Under Patchouli Skies” is a sequel to his first book called “The Butterfly Decision”. The description reads “Love, adventure, hippies, and much more are in this exciting new novel and sequel to THE BUTTERFLY DECISION. Dax finds a new life and a new love in this stunning story set in the 1970’s. In this fictionalized telling of Dax’s life, he dives headlong into being a college student and famous disc jockey, and finds the love of his life and eventually his own redemption”.

You can get this book at your favorite book store, but also at Amazon here.