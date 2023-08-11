AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Over the past few years, author and fourth generation Texan Sid Balman Jr. has paid tribute to the Lone Star State through his writing, and on Aug. 12 he’s coming to Amarillo to celebrate the final novel in his epic Texas-based trilogy.

This event starts at 11 a.m. at Burrowing Owl Books located at 7406 SW 34th.

Currently a writer in residence at Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Sid is releasing a haunting and prophetic new novel on Aug. 1 that centers on violent extremism, resilience, family, and, above all, the interconnectedness of humankind and the natural world. Published by SparkPress, “Algorithms” thrusts readers 30 years into a dystopian future where marauding scavengers are on a quest for ultimate power, and all the answers they’re seeking are hidden in the most unlikely place – hard drives implanted in the last surviving blue whale on Earth.

You can get this and other books on his website here, or at other websites like Goodreads, Amazon, and Bookshop.