AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Kristin Birdwell is a Texas author, a “lifelong student and nature lover who loves adventure but is also forever in search of the perfect hammock”.

Birdwell has launched her memoir ‘Sex, Drugs, & Soul’ which describes Birdwell’s “unhealed wounds, a thirst for unavailable men, and years of seeking salvation in temporary homes” which landed her in situations she’d never imagined.

It’s a story of her “healing quest to discover grace within the shadow side of my psyche and behaviors”.

