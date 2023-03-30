This segment is sponsored by Best Seller Publishing.

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Bullied as a kid for not fitting in, George Azar sought asylum in a church filled with love, hope, and peace. He began his evangelical quest for acceptance but soon realized that it didn’t come for free from strings.

From becoming a pastor, to conforming to a life he thought would be acceptable, Azar says he wrote his book “My Gay Church Days” to help those who have been in similar situations.

