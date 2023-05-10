This segment is sponsored by Best Seller Publishing.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Rebecca Mountain says that within us we have a dragon and a goat, competing forces that are either helping us or hindering us from being our best self.

Mountain says that our Dragon holds us back, keeps us small, makes us avoid mistakes and unwanted attention to our faults. While our GOAT strives to better us through our daily lives, relationships, and helps drive us to be the “greatest of all time”.

In her new book she explains how these dueling forces are inside of us and how we can overcome them to be our best self.

