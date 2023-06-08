AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Trent Rosser is highlighting his new book “Gunfight at Old Tascosa”. You can buy or rent that book here.

“Based on actual events

Shortly after the death of Billy the Kid, Pat Garrett made his way to the town of Tascosa in the Texas Panhandle. While there he trained cowboys from the LS ranch and became friends with Johnny Lang. They were trained to help stop a future war that was breaking out. A war much like the Lincoln County war that Garrett had participated in, but this one would be on a much deadlier scale. While stopping the war before it begins, some of the Texas Rangers become bullies, while others like Johnny become heroes. When a woman gets involved, it will only be a matter of time before the town explodes. Johnny Lang will learn the new details on the way of a lawman and a new mystery that was suppose to be buried long ago. Will it be enough to get him out alive and who is really the good guy and who is really the bad guy?”