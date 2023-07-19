AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Author Andrew Brandt has new book recommendations for July.

The first is La Vie, According to Rose by Lauren Parvizi, a novel about a woman stuck in a rut in life who makes a brash decision to take an impetuous trip to Paris. There, she meets a charming ex-pat as well as runs into a former flame. Oh, and there’s an art heist! It’s a great novel for anyone who’s ever daydreamed about a romantic trip to France.

The next is Happy Place by Emily Henry. A romance novel about two former lovers who have to pretend to still be together on a week-long trip with their friends, it’s a romance book that will make you swoon and constantly ask “will they/won’t they.”