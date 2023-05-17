AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Author Andrew Brandt is back with another set of great book recommendations. These are great ahead of Father’s Day.

The first is one called “The Daily Dad: 366 Meditations on Parenting, Love, and Raising Great Kids”. “Becoming a parent is more than just a biological process – it’s a lifelong commitment to sacrifice, service, and most importantly, love. It’s a challenge to get up every day and put your kids first. You will experience moments of heroic compassion and humiliating failure, sometimes within the same day. But you don’t have to do it alone.”

The other selection from Brandt is “The Angel of Thunder Rock” which is written by local author Russell Camp. “Nothing ever happened in the quiet, forgotten town of Thunder Rock, New Mexico. Once a thriving tourist destination on the historic Route 66, it had since all but disappeared from the map. In fact, Thunder Rock would’ve died long ago if not for the few loyal and eclectic residents that refused to give up and leave. And for Tom Jennings and his old friend, Jorge Ortega, keeping their hometown alive had become their post-retirement mission. Yet despite their best efforts, the tiny town’s hope was fading until a series of miraculous events breathed new life into Thunder Rock and left the residents wondering if there was an angel amongst them.”

