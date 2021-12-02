Aunt Eek’s Books & Curiosities Owner Interviewed on Hey Amarillo Podcast

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – This week on the Hey Amarillo podcast, Jason Boyett interviews Angela Workman, owner of Aunt Eek’s Books & Curiosities.

Aunt Eek is a gypsy at heart, a life-long learner and acquirer of books, ephemera, art and “uniquities”. Her desire to collect the memories of her travels and encounters is matched only by her desire to share them with other like-minded travelers of this world. An artfully curated store beckons, one never knows what one may find.

Located in the heart of San Jacinto, one of Amarillo’s oldest neighborhoods, on old Route 66. Nestled amongst fabulous locally-owned eating establishments, antique stores, and unique boutiques, Aunt Eek’s invites you to come sit for a spell, chat about your favorite travels or books, browse around, and make yourself at home!