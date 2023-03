AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —AT&T and Ghost Robotics has teamed up to create a robot dog that is being used and can be used for public safety, defense, and by law enforcement and first responders.

Robot dogs can be used in a lot of situations like perimeter control, search and rescue, and even finding dangerous drugs and removing them.

These dogs use FirstNet and can be controlled remotely.

