AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The holidays are over, and for some families, their young kids got some new technology as a gift, a new phone or new gaming console, and that means that parents are looking for safety tips to make sure their children are protected.

AT&T Director of Sales Cory Cullers says while there are parental controls for the TV or gaming console, we’re not meeting kids where they are which includes their phone. He suggests checking the privacy settings on those phones to make sure you’re not sharing your child’s location automatically or allowing apps to post for your kids on social media.

Cullers also encourages parents to play, watch, and learn with their kids to find out who they’re talking to, what they’re playing and how they’re interacting.