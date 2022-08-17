AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The kids are heading back to school, that means they may need a new electronic, or replace an old one. It also means that having internet in the home is essential.

AT&T says that their first phone doesn’t always have to be a smartphone, and you could also look into wearable devices.

When it comes to internet, AT&T has partnered with the Affordable Connectivity Program which will give eligible households up to $30 off their internet service per month, a low cost plan that’s completely covered, or ever a discount of $100 for a laptop, tablet, or desktop computer. You can apply for that here.

AT&T isn’t forgetting the amazing educators who are also going back to school and can take advantage of discounts here.