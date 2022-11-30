AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—Many of us live our lives on our phones and other electronic devices, from working, school, and regular every day events, having internet at your home isn’t a luxury anymore but a necessity.

Cory Cullers from AT&T explains how the lack of connection can impact the whole family, and how the federal government is helping to make sure everyone has access through the Affordable Connectivity Program which gives qualifying families a $30 credit each month on their internet bill. Along with that AT&T will accept that $30 credit to give customers free internet through their “Access” program.

Click here if you want to see if you qualify for the ACP.