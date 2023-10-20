AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) — A study came out not too long ago saying that our cell phones may be up to 10 times dirtier than a toilet seat. Flu season is here and COVID is still out there so we have Cory Cullers from AT&T to talk about ways to reduce our risk.

Cullers suggests cleaning your phone when you get home if you’ve been out in public, antibacterial wipes are best, but you can also clean it with light soap and water, as long as the cloth isn’t soaked. Also, make sure your case is off when you’re cleaning your phone.

He also suggests avoiding sharing your phone with others, just hold it for them to see, except when there’s an emergency. When it comes to tech that can help keep our phones clean, Cullers says the Samsung UV sanitizing charger is a good fit, and Speck/Bodyguardz has antimicrobial phone cases.