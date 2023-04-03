AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Tax season is nearing a close, but that doesn’t mean that everyone has filed their taxes. That’s why Cory Cullers with AT&T has some tips if you’re still needing to file.

Cullers says we want to be careful online especially when dealing with our financial information. So make sure the website you’re using is legit. There are some safe sites like the IRS website, TurboTax and H&R Block, and aside from those you should make sure they don’t have any “too good to be true” offers.

Also avoid public Wi-Fi and make sure your network is secure as well as getting some good security software. Whether you’re an AT&T customer or not, the company has something called “Active Armor” which can monitor for threats.

Scammers will no doubt try to get your information and get money from you, especially during the tax filing season, but Cullers say to make sure you’re not clicking on suspicious links, and remember that places like the IRS or banks won’t call and ask for personal information, but if you’re unsure, call the IRS or your bank directly and make sure they did reach out.