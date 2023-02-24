AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —When the temperature drops, your phone and other electronic devices aren’t the first thing you think about protecting.

But Cole Hamer from AT&T says that when it’s cold, it can drain your phone battery faster, and that prolonged exposure to the cold can make your phone more brittle and can cause it to crack.

Hamer suggests that you limit the exposure of your phone to the cold temperatures, and make sure that it is in a warm place as well as making sure your phone is in a protective case and a tempered glass protector.