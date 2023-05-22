AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Severe weather season is upon us. That means keeping yourself safe and protected.

AT&T wants to remind us to keep our devices charged as soon as we know there is severe weather possible. Also to make sure we have emergency contacts memorized or written down in an area we can access.

When it comes to technology to have handy, make sure you have a mobile charger, and a water-resistant case.

As for AT&T, Cory Cullers tells us they start working well before the storm hits, they deploy disaster response teams close to the area that could receive damage. They also have their FirstNet network that’s dedicated to first responders and they can launch mobile cell sites if one of their towers goes down.