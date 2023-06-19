AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —We all know how important it is for 911 dispatchers to know your location during an emergency, and typically when you make the call, it’s assigned to a call center based on cell towers.

That can be accurate, but not always. AT&T Director of Sales Cory Cullers explains that AT&T has developed technology that works with the GPS on your phone so it will pinpoint your location to within 55 yards, or half a football field.

This is not something call centers have to manage, it will be part of the major upgrades that call centers are making across the country. If you’re an AT&T customer, this is something that automatically happens when you make a call to 911, but it’s only a function for AT&T customers.