AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —More than 16 million households nation-wide are taking advantage of a government program called the Affordable Connectivity Program which provides a $30 monthly credit for lower-income families to use on their home internet services.

That program is now in it’s second year, but a new study shows that many families in Texas who might qualify for this program haven’t taken advantage of it.

Cory Cullers from AT&T says step one, is to go to this website and see if you qualify for this program.

Along with qualifying for that program, AT&T has a similar program called Access from AT&T where they are offering a home-internet plan for $30 a month, and if you qualify for the government program, it will automatically be put toward your AT&T bill making that home internet service free for those who qualify.

You can sign up and get more information from AT&T here.