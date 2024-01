AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Dan O’Brien and Donavan Brazier have been down similar paths.

They both know the heartbreak of being a gold medal favorite who failed to make an Olympic team.

Dan eventually changed the narrative by winning gold

Now as Donavan tries to do the same, the man once dubbed “the world’s greatest athlete” offers him advice on how to get back on track and reach that mountain top.