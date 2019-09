CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Eagle Days Spirit Week is September 17-20. The week will conclude with a block party on Saturday, September 21 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Crestview Elementary School. The block party is open to the whole community.

Buy tickets through your child's class before the event for $5 per person/$20 per family or buy tickets at the gate for $7 per person/$25 per family.