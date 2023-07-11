This segment is sponsored by Best Seller Publishing.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Ashton Underdahl is an International Best-Selling Author, Small Business Lover, and Wellness enthusiast who is passionate about helping others succeed. Whether it’s strategic goal-setting sessions, motivational mission development, or team building exercises, Ashton deploys creative yet proven methods to help you on your journey to become a Leader Most Loved.

Ashton specializes in developing work-life balance, leadership, management, business, and self-care and beyond business coaching, coaches gymnastics and Pilates in her spare time. When she’s not empowering professionals and businesses, you can find her enjoying the great outdoors and living the lake life in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho with her husband and two kids.

She wrote the international best-selling book Leader Most Loved: Inspire Productive, Loyal Teams… and Become a Leader Worth Following. Her book is an authentic portrait of a modern businesswoman, coping with the many demands of running a business and a family. It is relatable, and instructional, making it not only entertaining but valuable in defining our own versions of success.